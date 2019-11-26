I have many questions surrounding Buckheart Township’s management of our tax dollars, but I will limit this article to their salaries.

Editor,

I requested the salary information for all Buckheart Township employees through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. The township denied giving me the salaries for the township supervisor or the township road commissioner. While I am in the process of extracting this public information from the township, I will provide the information I have.

The State Comptroller Report for Buckheart Township shows the following:

2016 salaries= $17,030: 2017 salaries= $29,866: 2018 salaries= $46,816.

Website: https://illinoiscomptroller.gov/financial-data/local-government-division/local-government-data/

We have been trying to obtain maintenance on our street from the township for three years.

We filed a petition with the township to hold a public hearing on the matter more than a year ago. The taxpayers on my street, who are being denied this hearing, have added well over a million dollars to the tax base in the past seven years.

Is the township using this additional revenue to fund salary increases?

Lisa Thompson