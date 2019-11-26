CANTON-Canton Main Street will be hosting the annual Old Fashioned Christmas Walk Friday, Dec. 6, 5 to 7:30 p.m. in Jones Park and the downtown Canton area.

Downtown area merchants will be offering special discounts on merchandise, serving sweets, hot chocolate and offer fun activities to say ‘thank you’ to their customers for their patronage.

Business owners will also be participating in a window decorating contest, making the whole downtown a festive place to enjoy. Visitors to the Christmas Walk will also be able to roast marshmallows over a fire in Jones Park to make holiday s’mores.

“The Old Fashioned Christmas Walk is an opportunity to enjoy the classic, old-fashioned activities of the past while supporting local businesses with our patronage” says Carol Kohler, Promotions Chair for Canton Main Street.

“It is always a wonderful evening with our downtown and local shops all dressed up for the holidays. It is an exciting event for our Canton Main Street committee to plan, and we strive to make it as charming and exciting as we can for children and adults alike.”

This year’s event has a wide variety of activities in addition to strolling through the downtown and shopping in stores.

The Christmas Walk will include two free horse-drawn carriage rides, and free rides on the 40&8 trolley from the American Legion. The 40/8 will travel into the West Side to admire the decorations and lights on historic homes along the route and then back up to the park.

The Salvation Army band will be performing, as well as the Canton High School Madrigals at selected businesses and other local musicians will play at selected businesses in the downtown area. Children can search for the Elf on the Shelf at participating businesses as well as write letters to Santa at the YWCA with the support of Parlin Ingersoll Library.

Encore Dance Academy and Senior Company Jazz/Hip Hop classes will be performing The Grinch with Whoville Neighbors in Jones Park at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Perhaps the most popular attraction is Santa in his house on the southwest corner of Jones Park 5 to 8 p.m.

Santa’s visit is sponsored by the Canton Junior Women’s Club, who will also be selling hot chocolate, cookies and will be offering a $5 craft in the park.

The Old Fashioned Christmas Walk is generously sponsored by the City of Canton, CEFCU, Helping Hands Resale Shoppe, TBK Bank, Fuller’s Jewelry, Goodwill Industries, The Venue and Youth Acres.

For more information regarding activities and special offers at some of the businesses visit the Canton Main Street Facebook page event, the Festival and Events page, www.cantonillinois.org or contact Amanda Woodruff, (309) 647-2677 Ext: 1.