CASTLETON – Danielle Lynn Delbridge, 31, of Castleton, passed away at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Toulon Rehabilitation and Heath Care Center.

Danielle was born on November 22, 1988 in Peoria, the daughter of Donald and Connie (Greathouse) Delbridge.

Surviving are her parents, of Castleton; two daughters, Chloe of Castleton and Paisley of Wyoming; two sisters, Kasity (Will)Yanez of Wyoming, and Sarah (Austin) Delbridge of Viola; four brothers, Tom (Ann) Perrine of Mapleton, Jeff Perrine of Toulon, Donnie (Keisha) Delbridge of Peoria and Rob (Holly) Delbridge of Princeville; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sister, Brandi Carle; her maternal and paternal grandparents, and one nephew, Nathaniel.

Danielle previously worked as an EMT for Wyoming Ambulance and also as a CNA at Toulon Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. She enjoyed spending time with her girls and her family, fishing, camping and her pets.

We would like to thank the OSF Hospice nurses for their care and compassion given to Danielle.

A service honoring Danielle’s life will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services, Wyoming and will be officiated by Rev. Tammy Shane. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be private.

