Thelma Pearl Matz, 91, Burnt Prairie, passed away Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Deaconess Gateway, Evansville, Indiana.

Mrs. Matz was born March 1, 1928 in Maunie, the daughter of Robert and Pearl (Tiedemann) Farny.

Mrs. Matz is survived by five children: Owen N. Matz, Jr. (Margery) of Frankfort, Indiana, Donna Jean Bodell of Highland, Michigan, Diana Stoecker (Leonard) of Albion, Sue Garrett of Mill Shoals and Rebecca Beskow (Robert) of Carmi.

She is also survived by ten grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, two great-great grandchilden and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Owen Matz, her son, Henry Matz, her parents and seven brothers: Robert Jr., who passed in infancy, Julius, Charles, John, Clarence, Phil and Paul Farny and two sisters: Mildred, who passed in infancy and her twin sister, Murrel (Farny) Swingle.

Mrs. Matz was a retired farmer, wife and mother.

She was a member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Burnt Prairie. Mrs. Matz was baptized on September 25, 2005.

Visitation and funeral services will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Cook Funeral Chapel in Carmi, J.C. McDuffee officiating. Visitation is 10-11 am, and funeral is at 11 am. Burial will be in North Maple Ridge Cemetery, Carmi.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association and will be accepted at Cook Funeral Chapel, Carmi. On-line condolences may be left at www.cookfuneralchapel.com.