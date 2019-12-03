Dates and locations have been announced for this year’s Traveling Children’s Christmas Musical.

Held by the Fulton County Playhouse, the children will present “Fact or Fiction: The Christmas Edition.”

Dates and locations:

Saturday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Illinois Street Christian Church, 101 N. Illinois Street, Lewistown

Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. at Shields Chapel, 19044 E. Shields Chapel Road, Canton

Sunday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. at First Christian Church, 215 W. Elm, Canton

This year’s sponsors are Black Maple Coffee & Espresso, First Baptist Church in Canton, Kemper Construction, Dr. Krock and Krock Farms.