Kewaneeans will get another chance next week to learn about the pros and cons of having a marijuana dispensary in the city — and to express their views on the matter.

A public meeting on legal cannabis is scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at Kewanee High School.

The Bi-State Regional Commission staff “has agreed to facilitate the meeting, which will have representation both for and against the idea of cannabis released businesses located within the community,” City Manager Gary Bradley wrote in his memo to the council prior to Monday’s meeting.

At the meeting, council members urged Kewaneeans who are interested in the topic to attend the hearing to learn more. A hearing on the topic held last month attracted fewer than 100 people.

Mayor Gary Moore and Councilman Michael Komnick also urged citizens to contact them, and the other council members, to express their views for or against legal marijuana sales in Kewanee.

“We do want to hear what you have to say,” Moore said.