CANTON-Canton Community College would have never happened without the support of Canton citizens.

Sixty years later, the continued growth of what is now Spoon River College is still a result of the relationship between the College and all of its communities.

Recognizing the importance of that relationship, Spoon River College offers an employee volunteer program that allows staff to take two hours of paid time off each month to volunteer at local organizations.

Featured here are just a few of those employees who take advantage of that policy—and who give well over those two hours.

Melissa Miller, coordinator of the allied health program, volunteers with a group she helped establish along with Brooke Denniston (YWCA), Laura Kessel (SIU School of Medicine Regional Office), and Carla Bobell (Canton Area Chamber of Commerce).

Girls Unplugged is for fifth to eighth grade girls attending Ingersoll Middle School, and the goal is to expose the girls to careers they may not typically see themselves in, to build their confidence and self-esteem, and give them essential skills for future success.

“One of the ways we do this is to invite local professional women to come speak with the girls,” said Miller.

“We want to remove any imaginary perception barriers these young ladies may have and help them see themselves as capable of succeeding in any job, no matter what industry.”

Taking breaks from social media and electronic devices is also encouraged as a way to ‘unplug’ from negative issues and the drama of middle school life. We want them to learn to love themselves and become confident in who they are,” Miller said.

“I love seeing these young girls each month. Talking about and volunteering with Girls Unplugged just makes my heart happy.”

Natalie Orwig, senior office assistant for academic support and adult education, spreads her time between Relay For Life for Fulton County, Heart of Illinois Big Brothers Big Sisters Lunch Buddy program, and the Spoon River College Community Chorus.

Orwig echoes Miller’s sentiment when talking about the SRC Community Chorus, saying, “Singing makes my heart happy.”

Her involvement with the Chorus—which helps raise funds for student scholarships—is the most time intensive and she’s lost track of how long she’s been singing with them, but she thinks about 10 years.

“Our chorus is like a family, and our directors are dedicated to bringing quality entertainment to our area while supporting SRC students,” Orwig said.

Orwig joined Relay For Life in 2007 after a good friend lost her third battle with cancer and has been doing it ever since. “I like that this group raises money and awareness of all cancers, and that the money supports services, research, and more.”

Having lunch with her “little” at Ingersoll MS once a month for the past six years has had a profound effect on Orwig. “I hope it’s as fulfilling to her as it has been for me. I have truly enjoyed getting to know her and mentor her.”

For Teresa Welch, office assistant at the Havana Center, it’s all about helping veterans, especially through the American Legion in her hometown, Cuba.

President of their Auxiliary (and vice president of the 15th District Legion Auxiliary), Welch serves as the MC for the annual Memorial Day service in Cuba.

That includes keeping track of the Roster of the Dead of area service men and women, and the reading of those names during the Memorial Service is extremely poignant.

Welch also assists with the Legion’s weekly bingo games, the annual Poppy Drive, the dinner for area veterans held every March and November as well as funeral dinners for the families of veterans, and the annual Soldiers Sailor Reunion, also known as the Cuba carnival.

Welch visits veterans in the Clayberg Nursing Center, works on special projects for the Quincy Veterans Home, and attends school functions at both the Cuba elementary and high school to teach students about flags, service, and the importance of honoring our veterans.

“Volunteering is my way of thanking veterans for their service,” said Welch. “I also think it’s important for everyone to be aware of how many in our area have served or are currently serving for our freedom.”

Andrea White, advisor/disability services, has been a member of the Altruistic Club (not to be confused with the Altrusa Club) since 2009. She’s currently serving as its president, and has also served as treasurer, vice president, and co-chair of the Ways and Means committee.

The club originally began in 1894 as the Progressive Art Club with just 14 women to learn the art of needlework (and later, outdoor archery). Three years later it was formally organized and found its true purpose--“To alleviate suffering among individuals of Fulton County who are needy and worthy”—which it continues today, with a membership of 60 women.

The club’s annual fund raising event—the well-known Altruistic Coffee held in May—supports the purchase of equipment, supplies, medication, optical and hearing aid, lifeline units, assistance in paying medical bills, “and so much more,” said White.

“Membership is by invitation only, and when I was invited to join I was inspired by the Club’s rich history in Canton, the mission to help others, and the motto of the club ‘Not for ourselves, but for others,’” White said.

“There is nothing more important that I can think of than to help others.”

