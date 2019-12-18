Members of the Canton Church of the Brethren Choir and special guests present the Christmas worship service A Light in the Heart of Winter, Sunday, Dec. 22.

The music service will be presented at the Canton Church of the Brethren, 269 East Chestnut, at 9:30 a.m.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

A Light in the Heart of Winter features seven selected songs surrounding the birth of Christ.

“Instead of a purchased cantata this year, we have hand-selected songs of the season to highlight our theme of light,” said Carol Davis, music director.

“A variety of musical instruments and specific scripture verses combine with the vocal numbers creating an atmosphere of true joy.”

Those singing in the special service include Susan Juliusson, Colin Davis, Lindsey Larson, Lauren Wilcoxen, Chad Murphy, Candice Stuckey, Wilma Long, Jackie Davis, Doris Howarter, Robin Henry, Tammy Kessler, Bob Champlin, Kevin Kessler, Trygve Meade, and Ed Carper.

The Larson triplets, Hannah, Elliot, and Gwen will start the music portion of the service with I Saw Three Ships.

The singers will be accompanied by Pam Willison on piano, Tony Roberts on harp, and Lindsey Larson on bells.

A beautiful rendition of O Holy Night, set to the tune of Danny Boy (Londonderry Air), features a solo by Colin Davis.

A Light in the Heart of Winter will be sung by a quartet of Pam Willison, Carol Davis, Colin Davis, and Trygve Meade.

This number will be conducted by Lauren Wilcoxen.

Other selections in the service include The World Awaits Your Coming; Sing, Choirs of Angels; and Noel Festival.

The final number, Go Tell It on The Mountain, features a four-hand piano accompaniment by Pam Willison and Tony Roberts.

The special service was created by Carol Davis, music director, accompanied by Pam Willison on piano and flute, Tony Roberts on harp, and Lindsey Larson on bells.

A re-writing of the story of The Three Wisemen has been written by Pastor Kevin Kessler.

For more information, please contact Carol Davis at carol.davis31@gmail.com or call the church, 647-4828.