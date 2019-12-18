Agriculture students and Illinois Farm Bureau® (IFB) members and their children are encouraged to apply for 76 college scholarships offered by the IAA Foundation, Illinois Farm Bureau’s charitable arm.

BLOOMINGTON-Agriculture students and Illinois Farm Bureau® (IFB) members and their children are encouraged to apply for 76 college scholarships offered by the IAA Foundation, Illinois Farm Bureau’s charitable arm.

The scholarships, ranging from $1,000 to $7,500, will be awarded in total of $118,000 for the 2020-2021 school year.

“We are pleased to recognize students through our growing scholarship program,” said Jennifer Smith, Development Manager, IAA Foundation. “It is a privilege to support the next generation of leaders and encourage degrees in agriculture related fields.”

Students may apply for a variety of scholarships, including three IAA Foundation Top Scholarships, where winners will each receive $5,000 awards.

Another $7,500 award goes to the Illinois Farm Bureau Legacy of Leadership scholarship winner. In addition to family scholarships often established to honor the memory of a loved one, the IAA Foundation offers scholarships on behalf of organizations such as Prairie Farms Dairy.

All applicants must be high school seniors accepted for enrollment, or students already enrolled at an accredited college, university or community college.

Scholarships are awarded for exceptional academics, leadership and community involvement. Previous winners of an IAA Foundation scholarship are eligible to apply again.

A full listing of available scholarships and eligibility guidelines is available on the Foundation website, www.iaafoundation.org. The application opened Dec. 1 and must be completed online by Feb. 1, 2020.

For more information, contact your county Farm Bureau, the IAA Foundation, 309-557-2232 or e-mail Jennifer Smith at jsmith@ilfb.org .

The mission of the IAA Foundation, Illinois Farm Bureau’s charitable arm, is to fund education, research, and charitable activities that benefit Illinois farm families and agriculture.