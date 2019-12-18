Local businessmen Scott Packee and Tony Segura have secured a state license for a marijuana sales business, and they want to operate it in Kewanee. All they’re waiting for is a city ordinance allowing such a business.

And at a forum on legal marijuana at Kewanee High School Monday, Segura said if the City Council doesn’t allow marijuana sales in Kewanee, he and Packee will establish their business in some other city.

If the council gives them the green light, Segura said, the plan is to have the business up and running by mid-2020.

Packee said the marijuana store would employ 25 people. In the two weeks since their plans became known, he said, he and Segura have received 50 applications.

He said the employees would receive extensive training, including in how to recognize if a customer is impaired and therefore not allowed to purchase marijuana. Packee added that the training would also be offered to law enforcement officers and others who are interested.

He also said the store will donate 1 percent of its profits, up to $5,000, to Bridgeway, a local substance abuse recovery center.

During the public comments section of Monday’s forum, Segura said he’s never smoked marijuana.

Before the people in the audience commented, Dr. Raymond Bertino, a radiologist from Peoria and an opponent of legalized marijuana, had spoken about the hazards of the drug. Segura said those concerns should have been brought to the attention of Gov. JB Pritzker before the legislature passed — and Pritzker signed — a bill legalizing recreational marijuana in Illinois as of Jan. 1, 2020.

Of his and Packee’s planned cannabis store, Segura said, “I have an opportunity to have this business, and I want to see this (a city ordinance allowing and regulating such a business) passed.

“If it doesn’t pass here, we’ll take it somewhere else,” he added.