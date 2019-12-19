KEWANEE - George W. Isaacs, 91, of Kewanee, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Kewanee Care Home. George was born May 3, 1928 in Bogard, MO the son of William Edgar and Lorreta (Stanley) Isaacs. George graduated from Bogard High School. George married Betty Sue Greer on May 5, 1951, at the First Baptist Church, Kewanee, she preceded him in death in 1974. He later married Phyllis Jordan on October 8, 1994 in Mountain Home, AR, she survives.

George is also survived by his two children, George Edwin (Gina) Isaacs, Walnut, IL, Peggy (Dennis) Stabler, Neponset; son in law, Bob Ward, Kewanee; step children, Sherry Manes, Norfork, AR, Kenneth Jordan, Darden, MS, Kathy Crosby, Colorado Springs, CO, Maryann (Jody) Schwinford, Potts Camp, MS; 21 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; one sister, Martha (George “Bud”) Smith, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Sue; daughter, Janet Rae Ward; stepdaughter, Lisa Hallem; granddaughter, Julie Ann; one great grandson, Keaton Manes; four brothers; and five sisters.

George served in the United States Army. George owned George’s Locker and Market in Kewanee. He was deputy sheriff for Henry County, and he worked for the United States Post Office. He retired from the post office in 1995. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the VFW, Kewanee. George loved restoring old cars and tractors, he could take anything apart and put it back together, he was a tinkerer at heart. He enjoyed driving their RV to the rodeo in Cheyenne, only having missed one year in 30 years. He also attended the Fort Madison rodeo. He also enjoyed going to auctions. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 am, Monday, December 23, 2019 at Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home. Pastor Kevin Drane will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Military Rites will be accorded by the Kewanee Veterans Council. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 4:00 pm, Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Kewanee Veterans Council. Please leave an online condolence for George’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.