The Shields Chapel United Methodist Women met in the Fellowship Hall of the church on Dec. 3, 2019 with seven members present: Linda Austin, Jill Baker, Roberta Fletcher, Rosemary Kirk, Joanne Lindsey, Linda Rock and Rosalie Rittenhouse. They were glad to have two guests join them: Linda Rock’s mother, Lila Gray, and Martha Strode.

Linda Rock and Robera Fletcher served a Christmas brunch, once again carrying on the tradition that Benita Copenhaver started years ago. Linda Rock had the tables beautifully decorated and each place setting hand a candy cane and a red cup filled with a variety of Christmas candy. Nativity sets were in the center of the table. An egg and sausage casserole, French toast casserole, fruit salad and donuts were served. Martha Strode won the door prize.

Linda Rock gave the devotions “They Story of the Candy Cane”, author unknown, a carol “Jesus is our brother”, and a prayer.

Linda Austin read the correspondence: a thank you note from Mary Rock. Joys and concerns were lifted up and Linda Austin gave the prayer.

The Mother Daughter banquet was discussed and Jill was to look into the entertainment for May 5, 2020.

Under new business, they were reminded to push up or down for heat in the Fellowship Hall but do not push down button.

They will help with The Kids Club whenever money is needed.

Roberta Fletcher gave the lesson, “Christmas Day in the Morning” by Pearl Buck from “Stories for the Heart.”

The next meeting will be Feb. 4, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Jane Wages will have the devotions and Linda Austin the lesson.