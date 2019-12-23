The Central Steamer Gym was bustling with activity last week as over 80 volunteers, mostly school students representing various clubs and sports, got to work building the boxes for the Good Fellow’s Christmas baskets, an annual charity event in Kewanee since the late 1950’s.

One newcomer, Kewanee Freshmen and Key Club member Clark Heeren, waited to add macaroni and cheese to the baskets, as a group of Central volleyball players ran through the sea of various-sized boxes lined up in rows across the gym floor.

“It’s kind of chaotic,” Heeren said. “We messed up at the beginning.”

But now back on track, Heeren and the other volunteers began adding soup, pasta and other food products to the baskets, which were delivered Friday morning.

Amron Buchanan, Good Fellow’s president, watched the students work from the sidelines. A problem with the canned good order meant the schedule for creating the boxes would require an adjustment. Canned goods were pushed off until Thursday. Items such as soup, peanut butter, beans, tuna and spaghetti sauce were added Wednesday.

On Friday, perishable items, including 933 hams, were scheduled to be added and the boxes, all 864 of them, delivered to Kewanee residents by drivers from the Kiwanis Club. Deliveries typically being begin around 9 a.m. and wrap up shortly after noon.

The money to mount such an operation each year comes from fundraisers like the Good Fellow’s tag day in October. A sizeable grant, which Buchanan said he applies for each year, comes from the Walmart Foundation,

“The thing I both push and am proud of is that all of the money is used to buy food in Kewanee to give to people in Kewanee,” he said of the process.

The history of the Good Fellow’s Christmas baskets is one Buchanan knows well. He was there pretty much on the ground floor of the operation in 1969, when a man named James Whisker walked into his classroom at Kewanee High School to talk about his daughter’s biology grade. Instead of talking about grades, the pair ended up talking about a pile of canned goods in the back of Buchanan’s classroom.

“We didn’t know what we were going to do with them,” Buchanan said.

The Key Club had collected the canned goods during a drive but was unsure of how they would distribute them. Whisker inquired about them.

Following a discussion about Whisker’s Good Fellow’s Christmas baskets, Buchanan decided to gift him with the canned goods and the two struck a delivery deal that would form a lasting partnership between the Good Fellow’s group and the KHS Key Club, of which Buchanen was an advisor.

Over four decades later, Buchanan is now the president of the chartered not-for-profit organization, and Ken Knowles acts as the vice-president.

“We make a great team,” Buchanan said.

In the gym that day, Kevin VanWassenhove, a Key Club member and KHS junior, waited for instructions. This is his third year as a club member, but only his first year volunteering.

“I used to work at the food pantry for service hours,” VanWassenhove said, adding that he did the heavy lifting at the pantry. “This is kind of the same thing.”

Maya Davis, a KHS sophomore is in her second year as a Key Club member and as a Good Fellows basket volunteer.

“It makes me feel like a part of my community and it feels like I’m involved,” she said of her work.

She also spoke of the rewards of delivering the food to people’s homes and seeing their smiles. “It just really makes it worth all of the hard work,” Davis said.