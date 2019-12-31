Nineteen seniors from the Geneseo High School graduating class of 2020 have been named Illinois State Scholars.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state agency committed to helping to make college accessible and affordable for Illinois families, confers this prestigious recognition to top Illinois high school students each year. This year, more than 17,500 outstanding honorees join the other top students who have been honored for their academic achievements since the designation was first introduced in 1958. According to information received from the high school, Illinois State Scholars represent approximately the top 10 percent of high school seniors from 726 high schools in the state. Illinois State Scholars possess strong academic potential and are chosen

based on a combination of exemplary ACT or SAT test scores and sixth semester un-weighted grade point average.

Geneseo High School students named 2020-2021 Illinois State Scholars are Cade Backes, Ava Bieneman, Vincent Chan, Ian Dahl, Keeli Frerichs, Anna Girten, Jeremiah Green, Hannah Hogue, Brynn Johnson, Alexis Keegan, Marissa Keogh, Timothy Lehman, Logan Loitz, Joseph McConnell, Elizabeth Roodhouse, Mairi Snyder, Chase VanKlaveren, William Venneberg and Emma Yerkey.

The Illinois State Scholars will be recognized at Academic Scholars Night on March 9, 2020, in the GHS Concert Hall. Superintendent Dr. Adam Brumbaugh said, “Geneseo High School has 19 students who have reached academic success at the highest level in comparison to their peers across the state. Their achievement is a credit to themselves, their families, and to the district.”

GHS Principal Travis Mackey recognized the students for their accomplishment, and said, “The commitment to excellence these students have shown is remarkable. They set a standard our school can be proud of and others should strive to achieve.” “On behalf of the Illinois Student Assistance Commission, we congratulate the 2020-2021 Illinois State Scholars,” said Eric Zarnikow, ISAC executive director. “I’m consistently impressed with the passion, focus, organization, and dedication of our State Scholars. It is a credit to these students, as well as to their support systems and to our schools, that so many of them are not only driven to achieve but also reflect a true love of learning and a desire to use their education to make the world a better place.”

While the State Scholar recognition does not include a monetary prize, honorees will receive a congratulatory letter from ISAC, and personalized certificates of achievement. The honorees also can download a digital Illinois State Scholar badge that can be displayed on their online profiles and social media platforms, and shared with high school counselors, prospective colleges, employers, family members and others.