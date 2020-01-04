BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

CARMI — The 41st Annual Carmi-White County Invitational Tournament will be held on January 20, 22, 24, & 25, 2020. The participating teams are Carmi-White County, Fairfield, Harrisburg, Mt. Carmel, Edwards County and Mt.Vernon, IN. This will be a round robin tournament with each team playing five games. There will be three games each session, and the doors will open 45 minutes before each session.

Early season results would have Fairfield and Mt. Carmel as the perceived favorites, and the schedule has them meeting in the final game on Saturday. Rebuilding CWC and Harrisburg will be looking to pull and upset or two over the top teams. Edwards County and Mt. Vernon are off to slow starts and will be hoping to start some momentum in the tournament.

CWCHS fans who have reserved chairback seats will be given the opportunity to reserve their seats for $5.00 per seat per session. These tickets may be picked up in the High School office on Thursday, January 9th and Friday, January 10th between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Chairback seats that are not reserved by their holder will be sold to the public at the South gate only for $7.00 per seat per session. General admission seats will be $5.00 per session for adults and $2.00 per session for students.

Monday, January 20th:

4:30 p.m. Fairfield vs. Mt. Vernon, IN

6:00 p.m. Mt. Carmel vs. Edwards Co.

7:30 p.m. CWC vs. Harrisburg

Wednesday, January 22nd:

5:30 p.m. Harrisburg vs. Edwards Co.

7:00 p.m. Mt. Carmel vs. Mt. Vernon, IN

8:30 p.m. CWC vs. Mt. Carmel

Friday, January 24th:

5:30 p.m. Harrisburg vs. Edwards Co.

7:00 p.m. Mt. Carmel vs. Mt. Vernon, IN

8:30 p.m. CWC vs. Fairfield

Saturday, January 25th:

10:00 a.m. Mt. Carmel vs. Harrisburg

11:30 a.m. Mt. Vernon vs.CWC

1:00 p.m. Edwards Co. vs. Fairfield

4:30 p.m. Harrisburg vs. Mt. Vernon, IN

6:00 p.m. CWC vs. Edwards Co.

7:30 p.m. Fairfield vs. Mt. Carmel