Dec.31st and 1st-closed for New Year’s holiday, no meals delivered or served
Jan.2- 12 noon lunch
12:30pm-solo games
3rd- 12 noon lunch
5th-12-3pm Vern Tarr Family Christmas
6th – 12 noon lunch
10am-??-quilters welcome!!!
7th-12 noon lunch
12:30-3pm- Pitch Tournament
8th – 12 noon lunch DCDC meeting
12:30pm-pinocle and dominoes Solo Winners
Bernard Will, Gustie Unkraut, and Kenny Hardick were the winners of the solo games which were played at the Dieterich Civic Center on Thursday, December 19th. Marilyn Koebele, Gustie Unkraut, and Gary Engelbart were the winners of the solo games which were played at the Dieterich Civic Center on Thursday, December 26th. Everyone is welcome to come and play after lunch from 12:30-3pm.
Pitch Tournament Winners
Pitch was not played on Tuesday, December 17 due to the snow storm and the Civic Center was closed. There was no Pitch on December 24 due to Christmas holiday or on December 31 due to New Years. Pitch will be played again on Tuesday, January 7th. Pitch is played every Tuesday afternoon from 12:30-3pm. Lunch is served at 12 noon each week-day, except holidays, to those who phone 925-5461 by 1pm the day before to order their meal. Everyone is welcome!!!
Wohltman baby baptized at St. John’s Lutheran
Jay William Wohltman, the son of Ryan and Christy Wohltman of Effingham was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Dieterich on Sunday, December 15th, 2019. He was born on November 15th, 2019 and has a sister, Sylvia, age 18 months. His sponsors were Lisa Harter and Diane Aherin. Grandparents are Eileen and Joe Vahling and Norma and the late Myron Wohltman. Great grandparents are Ray and Joyce Vahling. He was baptized by the Vacancy Pastor Jerry Bagwell. A dinner was served at the church following the service.
Children’s Christmas Program at St. John’s Lutheran
St. John’s Lutheran Church, south of Dieterich, held their Sunday School Christmas Program on December 8th, 2019. The opening hymn was “Angels We Have Heard on High” followed by the program “An Animal Christmas”.
Children participating were early childhood class with Carol Jean Campbell, teacher Russ Shabbing, Prairie Cycholl, Sylvia Wohltman, Henry Shabbing, Reid Westendorf. Lower grades with Marsha Courson, teacher-Miles Shabbing, LukeWohltman, Peyton Westendorf, and Mya Ohnesorge. Upper grades with Janelle Eck, teacher-Anthony Bohnhoff, Kaylin Koester, Macy McWhorter, Ava Ohnesorge, Lydia Wohltman, Bailey Bohnhoff, Savannah Cycholl, Owen Cycholl, and Jacob Oldman. Teen class with Diane Aherin, teacher-Wade McWhorter, Hailey McWhorter, Hunter Bannick, and Colby Koester. Marsha Courson was the organist and Tyra Cycholl is the Sunday School Superintendent. Vacancy Pastor is Pastor Jerry Bagwell. A Christmas bunch was held in the Fellowship Hall following the service for all those attending the service.
Celebrate on Christmas Eve Morning
The family of Marilyn Draves of Dieterich held their annual Christmas Eve gift exchange and brunch at her home on Christmas Eve morning. The children opened their gifts in the garage in front of the Christmas tree and also sang Happy Birthday to Jesus with their candle lit cupcakes. The adults then opened their gifts near the Christmas tree in the living room.
Those attending were Janelle Eck, Terry and Marsha Courson, Andy and Andrea Courson, Katie and Abby, Molly Courson, Landon and Max, Lisa Lewis, Audra Lewis, Tim and Cheryl Hardiek, Kyle and Mitch, all of Dieterich, Kendra Hardiek of California, Jordan Kollman of Newton, Ryan Hales, Jessica Brown, Morgan and Weston Lewis of Effingham, Glenda Sehi of rural Sigel, Mariah, Brice, Morgan, and Miranda Apke of rural Toledo, Sarah Hurst of Flora, Mike and Vickie Draves & Jake Draves of Oblong, and Lori Flach of Montrose.
Christmas day Dinner Guests
Christmas Day dinner guests at the home of Terry and Marsha Courson of Dieterich were her mother, Marilyn Draves, Janelle Eck, Cory and Molly Courson, Max, Andy and Andrea Courson, Katie and Abby all of Dieterich, Jessica Brown of Effingham, afternoon visitor was Ryan Hales of Effingham.
Winners at Dieterich Civic Center Christmas Party
A Christmas party was held at the Dieterich Civic Center on December 11th. Lunch was served at 12 noon with the Dieterich High School Chorus and Band students entertaining at 11:30 am before lunch. Members of the Chorus were Beianna Wendte, Paige Higgs, Taylor Curry, Tomi Tolch, Keyara Tolch, Allie Painter, Norma treat, Kyla Johnson, Katie Winterrowd, Allyson Holste, Chloe Jansen, Will Thoele, and Seth Bushur. Members of the Band were Taylor Curry, Allie Painter, Chloe Jansen, Seth Bushur, Aaron Davis, Abby Zerrusen, Michaele Blery, Brooklyn Wendte. Hope Watts is the band and chorus teacher.
Bingo was played after lunch with Alice Zumbahlen winning the door prize of a large Christmas poinsettia. The Bingo winners were Alice Zubahlen, Sonjia Martin, and Larry Byers.
Jan. 9th-11:30pm blood pressure screening by St. Anthony Home Care
12 noon lunch
12:30pm-solo games
10th- 12 noon lunch
13th-12 noon lunch
10am-??-quilters welcome!!!
14th-12 noon lunch
12:30- Pitch Tournament
15th – 12 noon lunch DCDC meeting
12:30pm-pinocle and dominoes
Solo Winners
Martha Bushue, Dolores Will, Larry Byers, and Kenny Hardiek were the winners of the solo games which were played at the Dieterich Civic Center on Thursday, January 2. Everyone is welcome to come and play after lunch from 12:30-3pm. It is easier to learn how by playing.
Pitch Tournament Winners
Pitch will be played again on Tuesday, January 7th. Pitch is played every Tuesday afternoon from 12:30-3pm. Lunch is served at 12 noon each week-day, except holidays, to those who phone 925-5461 by 1pm the day before to order their meal. Everyone is welcome!!!
New Year’s Day Guests
Dinner guests at the home of Marilyn Draves, rural Dieterich, were part of her family, Janelle Eck, Marsha Courson, Lisa Lewis, Tim and Cheryl Hardiek, Kyle, and Mitch, all of Dieterich, John Meyer of Wheeler, Chris and Lori Flach of Montrose, Glenda Sehi of rural Sigel, Amber Apke, Mariah, Brice, Morgan, and Miranda of rural Toledo, Mike and Vickie Draves of Oblong, Cory and Molly Courson, Landon and Max all of Montrose.
New Year’s Day evening visitors at the home of Marilyn Draves of Dieterich were her sister, Margie Zimdars, her brother Melvin and Shiley Wohltman, and a cousin Dorothy Stirrett all of rural Dieterich.
Meal Deliveries
Thank you to all those Volunteers who delivered meals for the Golden Nutrition Site in Dieterich during the month of December 2019. Delivering meals from the Dieterich American Legion were Gary Horn, Graham Buhler, Ronnie and Juanita Bracey, Dave Eytchison, Larry and Marie Y. Hardiek, John Meyer, Alfred and Wanda Fulk from St. Joseph, Island Grove-Norma and Don Probst, Jim and Mary Ann Bierman, Sharon Helmink, Darlene Mammoser, Larry and Marilyn Cohorst, Same and Sue Jansen, Tim and Alice Lidy, Bob and Rita Probst from St. Aloysius Catholic Church Bishop –Don Hardiek, Vic Hardiek, Carol Higgs, Gene Drees, Gay Buhler, Debbie Packingham, from Grace Lutheran Dieterich –Kent and Mary Ann Stortzum, substitute Jody Locey, Barb Bierman, Sharon Dahnke, John Traub from St. John’s Lutheran, rural Louisville, Floyd and Joan Bohnhoff, Melvin and Shirley Wohltman from St. John’s Lutheran rural Dieterich.
402 meals were delivered from and eaten at the Golden Circle Nutrition Site in Dieterich during the month. Everyone is welcome to come and eat at the Site at 12 noon each week-day, except holidays.
A Pitch Tournament is held every Tuesday, except holidays, beginning at 12:30pm-3pm. Pinocle and dominoes are played at 12:30pm on Wednesday and solo games are played on Thursday at 12:30-3. A monthly birthday party is held the 4th Wednesday of each month and everyone is welcome to attend, especially those with a birthday that month. Birthday cake and ice cream are served.
A quilt is always in the frame just waiting for someone to come and put in some stitches. Get a group together and have a quilting party with lunch at noon. Just phone 925-5461 the day before to order your meal. Come and quilt and have a good time, enjoying your friends and making new ones!!
Meals on Wheels
January 6th- chili, crackers, cottage cheese, Asian Cole Slaw, chilled pears, corn bread
7th- chicken Ala King, steamed broccoli, tomatoes and zucchini, oranges w/bananas, biscuit
8th-roast beef, mashed potatoes, succotash. Pineapple, WG roll
9th- oven fried chicken, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, mixed fruit, roll
10th- tuna noodle casserole, peas and carrots, tossed salad w/ tomatoes, warm peach crisp
13th- country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, tropical fruit, WG bread
14th- pork chops, baked potato, seasoned lima beans, tropical fruit
15th- spaghetti, tossed salad w/ tomatoes, corn, hot cherry crisp, garlic bread
16th- Santa Fe soup, crackers, ½ cheese salad, sandwich on WG bread, creamy Cole slaw, birthday cake
17th- fish sandwich on bun, tartar sauce, au gratin potatoes, baked beans, strawberries w/ bananas
20th- closed Martin Luther King holiday
21st- cabbage roll casserole, whipped potatoes, black eyed peas, chilled peaches, WG roll
22nd- fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, Brussel sprouts, bread pudding
23rd- beef stroganoff over noodles, gourmet carrots, green beans, pineapple chucks
24th- pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower, applesauce, WG Bread
27th- polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, orange cottage cheese salad
28th- ham and beans, Cole slaw, beets, vanilla pudding, corn bread
29th- Italian beef on hoagie bun, roasted red potatoes, green beans, jello w/ fruit
30th- turkey, mashed potatoes California blend, WG roll, mandarin oranges
31st- grilled chicken tenderloin, cheesy rice, steamed broccoli, hot stewed tomatoes, fruit cocktail