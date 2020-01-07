KEWANEE - Marcella “Marcie” Jean Churling, 86, passed away on January 2, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family after being diagnosed with cancer two and a half years ago.

She was born on January 21, 1933 in Kewanee, Illinois to John and Clara (Davis) Stenwall. She married Leonard “Pete” Churling on August 31, 1952 and they spent 55 joyous years together until he preceded her in death on March 22, 2008.

Marcie enjoyed knitting, baking, tending her flower gardens, traveling, her weekly breakfasts with her life-long friends and spending time with her family, specifically her great grandchildren who were the light of her life. She was a long-time member of the South Side Club and First United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her daughters Kathy (George) Maroney of Carbondale, Jean Churling of Peoria and Sandy Wiggins of Westminster, CO; granddaughters Erica (Mark) Newman of New Ulm, MN, Emily (Jeff) McLaughlin of Tigard, OR, and Nichole (Kyle) Thomas of Muskegon, MI; and great-grandchildren Hunter Newman (6), Brielle Newman (4), Chloe Thomas (3), Vivian McLaughlin (2), Lyla Newman (1), and Elliot Thomas (1).

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Warren and John, and son-in-law Russell Wiggins.

An open house celebrating her life will be held on January 18, 2019 from 11:30 to 2:00 at The American Legion at 1509 Railroad Avenue in Kewanee. Private family burial will be in Wethersfield Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Illinois CancerCare Foundation, 8940 N Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615 or accessing this link https://illinoiscancercarefoundation.org/ to make a donation.