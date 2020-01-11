BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

ELDORADO — The Eldorado Eagles built an 11-point first quarter lead and never let the CWC Bulldogs back in the game in a 40-27 BDC East win on Friday.

The teams had met two weeks earlier at the EHT, where the Eagles could not buy a basket and trailed by 21 points at the half. This time it was the Bulldogs who came out cold and found themselves trailing 13-2 when the Eagles put together a run that started with a 3-pointer by Bryant Bird and was followed by a pair of layups from Lydayyea Shewmaker.

The Bulldogs got to work in the second quarter, going inside for baskets by Ethan Mahon and Peyton Edwards to move to within 16-10. After a timeout the Eagles came back to increase their lead to 23-12 at the half.

Eldorado dominated the offensive boards in the third quarter, at one time increasing their lead to 31-17, before CWC closed the quarter on a 5-0 run to remain within striking distance. The Bulldogs played well defensively in the fourth quarter, giving themselves several chances to make it close, but could never put together a decent run to get back in the game.

“We just didn’t have enough offense tonight. I think we kind of reverted to how we were playing earlier in the year,” said CWC Coach Kevin Wolff. “I thought sometimes we tried getting points early on in our offense instead of being a little more patient. We just forced it a bit. We did do some good things defensively, holding them to 40 points.”

1 2 3 4 F

CWC 5 7 10 5 27

ELD 13 10 8 9 40

CWC- Ethan Mahon 9, Peyton Edwards 7, Devin Rankin 6, Ty Stubblefield 3, Ty Barbre 2.

ELD - Lydayyea Shewmaker 12, Aiden Whitlock 9, Bryant Bird 8, Nolan Milligan 8, Parker Price 2, Noah Smith 1.