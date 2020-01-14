BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

JOHNSTON CITY — The CWC Lady Bulldogs picked up their second consecutive BDC road win with an impressive 46-24 win over the Johnston City Lady Indians on Monday.

Two baskets by Sydney Lucas, and one each by Elleigh Gray and Kadee Milligan, had CWC out to an early 6-0 lead. Another basket by Gray off a feed from Jessica Smith and a pair of free throws from Lucas (on her way to a 20-point night) put the Lady Bulldogs up 12-0.

In the second quarter the Lady Bulldogs were able to increase their lead with two starters (Smith and Milligan) on the bench with foul trouble. Mariah VanMatre provided the offense and Greyson Huff and Jasmine Smith came off the bench and were effective, especially defensively. The Lady Bulldogs held Johnston City to just three field goals in the first half in building a 28-11 lead.

The Lady Bulldogs rolled off the first seven points of the third quarter to take a 35-11 lead and put the game out of reach. The JV squad members were able to play significant minutes in the final quarter.

“We talked about coming over here on the long road trip and sometimes we have problems here, but we played really well tonight,” said CWC Coach Clinton Wolff. “We put emphasis on coming out early and executing the things we do well. We shared the ball with good movement and most of our baskets came on easy jump shots that resulted from that.”

1 2 3 4 F

CWC 16 12 7 11 46

JC 5 6 9 4 24

CWC -Sydney Lucas 20, Kadee Milligan 9, Mariah VanMatre 7, Elleigh Gray 6, Jasmine Smith 2, Greyson Huff 2.

JC- Madison Weber 6, Brooklyn Hewlett 5, Kennedy Creamer 4, Audri Linton 4, Emma Mouke 3, Jadin Parks 2.

JV Game: CWC 33, JC 27

CWC - Jasmine Smith 10, Meagan Healy 8, Luci Stubblefield 6, Lily Pollard 4, Greyson Huff 3, KC Milligan 2.