FARMINGTON-Camp Big Sky has announced Amanda Atchley as the new Executive Director of the nonprofit devoted to providing people of all ages and abilities access to the outdoors, education, and skills development.

Atchley, who is the former Executive Director of the Canton Area Chamber of Commerce, has over 10 years in non-profit management with extensive experience in event programing, and fundraising.

Also, she was overseeing all camp operations for Girl Scouts of Central Illinois prior to this.

Brad Guidi will continue to serve as Mission Director providing support to this role along with CBS Board of Directors.

Atchley is a graduate of Spoon River College and Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin where she received her Bachelors in outdoor education.

She and her husband, Cole, who works for the City of Canton as an operator, have a 7-year-old daughter Ava and a 3-year-old son Cade.

“All of the Board of Directors have a true passion for this organization and the life changing opportunities provided and are thrilled to have Amanda join us in this exciting stage of growth,” Karla Kane, Vice President said.

“I’m really excited about this next step for the camp and I can’t wait to see where we can go.”

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Camp Big Sky. The organization is poised to really develop its vision and build on the tremendous momentum of the past 16 years. I look forward to being a part of such a worthwhile organization, making a positive difference for even more people with disabilities and continuing to expand our resources available,” said Atchley.

About the organization: Camp Big Sky is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing education, training and skills development to children and adults with disabilities through participation in accessible outdoor activities.

The camp is available, at no cost, to any person of any age with any disability and their families, friends and caregivers.

Camp Big Sky is open every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from the first of May to the end of October and Saturday by special request.

Activities include: Fishing, Nature Study, Arts and Crafts, Kite Flying, Overnight Camping, Lawn Games, Camp Fires, Hay Rack Rides, Life Skills Education, Adult Volunteer Training, and more!