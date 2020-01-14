By Carol Groves
For The Carmi Times
White County voters, along
with voters in several other
counties in Illinois will have an
opportunity to vote on whether
or not they would like to see
something done about the lack of
representation for rural counties
due to the voting power exerted
by Cook County.
Josh West recently requested
for the White County board of
commissioners to place the question
on the November ballot.
Other members of the New
Illinois Organization have made
the same request for other
counties