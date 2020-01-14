The IMS wrestling team faced off with Macomb Thursday.

The IMS wrestling team faced off with Macomb Thursday. Said Coach Bob Wilcoxen, “We were wrestling a thin Macomb team this evening. We will made a good showing despite all of the forfeits.”

Results are as follow:

Canton Ingersoll Wrestling (5-0)

Canton (99) vs. Macomb (12)

65- Hardesty (c) by FF

70- M. Steele (c) pinned Hoyt (m)

75- Lawson (c) by FF

80- Jochums (c)by FF

85- Lockwood (c) pinned Green (m)

90- Carrier (c) by FF

95- Oaks (c) by FF

100- Murphy (c) by FF

105- Harn (c) by FF

112- Siemon (c) by FF

119- Putman (c) dec. 6-0 Houston (m)

126- Dunlap (c) pinned Bolte (m)

135- Shannon (m) pinned Kees (c)

145- Fawcett (c) by FF

155- Bond (c) pinned Quesenberry (m)

167- Dennis (m) by FF

185- Eustice (c) pinned Connors (m)

215- Brawdy (c) pinned Danner (m)

Hwt- Kessler (c) pinned Bodiford (m)

Exhibition:

Boantcher (m) pinned Lidwell (c)

Siemon (c) pinned Mc Gruter (m)

Jones (c) pinned Konkler (m)

Dennis (m) maj dec 9-1 Greene (c)

Hoyt (m) tech fall 15-0 Pitcer (c)

Green (m) pinned Smith (c)

Fields (c) pinned Brown (m)