Like most days we were at the doctor today. Today we were 2 hours past the appointment time before being seen. It’s ridiculous. They should rename the “waiting room”. It’s really a “wasting room”.

Many of you know I’m a retired Air Force NCO. Anyone that has been in that service knows that there are a couple of sacred institutions. The most sacred is the golf course. Generals fly all over the world, not to make our country secure, but to play golf. Who knows, the golf course may actually be where third-world resources are divvied up. I do know that if you’re on the fairway, and you do a few donuts in your Jeep, your career is dead.

The second-most sacred institution is the Dental Clinic. Somehow the Tabernacle of Teeth has grown to be a promotion-maker and a career-taker on Air Force bases everywhere. You can save the planet from nuclear holocaust by throwing yourself in front of a hijacked airplane, but if you miss a dental appointment and get a “no-show” letter, you’re going to be picking up cigarette butts until the apocalypse. If you make your dental checkups you could throw the commander’s fluffy poodle in front of a troop bus and you’d still get promoted.

Being a good NCO, I went to the dentist on time, but he was always extremely late. I calculated that my time was as valuable as his, so I sent a “no-show” to his commander. Bad idea. I ended up standing tall in my commanders office, as well as at the base commanders office. They weren’t amused by my keen insight. I escaped getting busted “by the skin of my teeth.

I carry that sentiment with me to this day. I understand that doctors and dentists do things I can’t do. I just wish that they’d do it in a timely manner. It’s like this. If I’m in my recliner and turn the TV to watch the “Monk” marathon and I’m 2 hours late they’ll start without me. TV doesn’t wait, so why should I wait on a medical practitioner?

At today’s doctor visit, we waited hours to get called into an exam room so we could wait some more. I read the 400 homemade signs on the wall. The receptionist window had a sign that said, “don’t knock on the window”. At least 3 of the signs said “If you are late for your appointment we charge a fee of $30. If you miss your appointment we charge a fee of $30.”

The way I see it, if they can charge me $30 for being 5 minutes late, I can do the same for them. I’ll even give them a break. I’ll give them 10 minutes before I bill them.

I may start carrying a receipt book with me. If they’re able to pay immediately, I’ll even give them a small discount and thank them for the prompt payment.

At this point you probably think I’m an idiot and you may be right, but riddle me this. A doctor has 8 years of higher education. If it takes an average of 20 minutes per patient but he schedules 15 minutes, that won’t ever work. If our system never works, then we need a new system.

In the meantime, I’ll be preparing to bill the cornucopia of doctors we geezers visit. If they pay promptly, I’ll be able to get the DVR I need to make sure I don’t miss the Monk reruns. If they don’t pay promptly I guess I’ll do donuts on their golf courses. Maybe that’ll speed them up.

Fini.

Contact Charlie at geezer.rocker@gmail.com or PO Box 378, Norris City, Il 62869. Better late than never.