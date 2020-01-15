Press release From White County Sheriff, Carmi Police Department and Southern Illinois Drug Task Force

CARMI — Operation “Dealers Choice" Jan. 15, 2020

A detail was conducted early this morning (1/15/20) involving officers of the White County Sheriff's Office, Carmi Police Department and the Southern Illinois Drug Task Force. The detail was the result of a months long investigation resulting in numerous drug related charges in White County. Numerous non drug related warrants were also served during the detail. The detail resulted in 11 total arrests.

The following subjects were arrested:

Jack Weasel, 607 Fackney Carmi.

Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine.

Unlawful Delivery of Controlled substance (heroin), Bond $7500.00, Additional charges: Possession Controlled Substance (heroin).

Kendra O’Brien, Dob 02/15/1982, 219 Stevens St., Carmi.

Unlawful Delivery Of Methamphetamine, Bond $7500.00, Additional Charges; Unlawful Possession Of Methamphetamine (No Bond).

Jeffery M. Newman, Dob 09/08/1967, 219 Stevens St., Carmi.

Unlawful Delivery Of Methamphetamine, Bond $7500.00, Additional Charges: Unlawful Possession Of Methamphetamine (No Bond),

Richard Travelstead, Dob 12/09/1961, 905 9th, Carmi.

Unlawful Delivery Of Methamphetamine, Bond $7500.00, Additional Charges: Unlawful Possession Of Firearm (Convicted Felon), Possession Of Methamphetamine (No Bond) .

Jason P. Schneider, Dob 11/18/1979, 103 Maple St., Carmi.

Unlawful Delivery Of Methamphetamine, Bond $7500.00

Thomas McGuire, Dob 11/08/1954, 806 6th St., Carmi.

Unlawful Delivery Of Methamphetamine, Bond $5000.00.

Richard L. Powell, Dob 07/25/1975, 910 Smith, Carmi.

Theft Bond $2500.00.

Tarynn L. Browning, Dob 06/20/1997, 1021 Smith, Carmi.

VOP/Obstruction Of Justice Bond, $400.00

Jessica L. Smith, Dob 11/24/1986, 1009 W Main Crossville.

FTA/No Valid Drivers License Bond, $300.00.

Richard E Ott, Dob 10/11/1985, 728 Shipley, Carmi.

Criminal Trespass And Disorderly Conduct, Bond $500.00

Miranda K. Travelstead, 905 9th Carmi.

Unlawful Possession Of Methamphetamine (No Bond).

Further arrests are anticipated.

Submitted by Sheriff Doug Maier and Chief Jason Carter.