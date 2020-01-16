The Lady Giant Frosh basketball team lost to Metamora 39-33 Tuesday at home.

CANTON-The Lady Giant Frosh basketball team lost to Metamora 39-33 Tuesday at home.

Alivia Hootman scored 14 points while Lily Gilles added eight points.

Contributing six points was Karlee Zumstein.

Bree Williamson ended the game with five points.

Canton had the lead at the end of the first with nine points. They took a slim lead into the half, 20-18.

Metamora pulled ahead 27-25 at the end of the third quarter before snagging the victory.