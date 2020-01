On January 23rd, the Geneseo and Alleman Girls will be Shooting for the Cure during the Pink Zone game. This annual event supports local community programs who in turn support those individuals and families impacted by cancer. There will be a raffle, silent auction and much more. Please join us for a night of great basketball and supporting a wonderful cause. Sophomore game begins at 5:30 PM with Varsity set to tip off at 7:00 pm.