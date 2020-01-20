Despite putting four players in double figures the Canton Lady Giants came up just short Saturday afternoon in a hard fought and exciting double overtime loss to the Lady Purple Raiders of Bloomington.

CANTON-Despite putting four players in double figures the Canton Lady Giants came up just short Saturday afternoon in a hard fought and exciting double overtime loss to the Lady Purple Raiders of Bloomington.

The 67-65 loss drops Canton to 8-11 on the season.

Even though the Lady Giants scored 65 points their shooting woes continue.

On the afternoon Canton shot just 34% from the field. Meanwhile Bloomington helped their cause by shooting over 50%.

Canton found themselves down just 4, 12-8, at the end of the first quarter. In the quarter Canton would pick up only two field goals, one each from Blair Jacobus and Jade Wells. Tori Oaks helped by going 4-of-4 from the charity stripe.

Bailey Culver started the second quarter for Canton with a three. Jacobus then hit three baskets in a row, the last one on a put-back to put Canton up 17-16 with 3:03 left before the half.

Meanwhile, Bloomington had several turnovers in the quarter and managed just four field goal attempts as Katie Barger hit two of those. Oaks picked up the final basket for Canton in the quarter at the 2:01 mark thus taking Canton into the half with a 19-18 lead.

Katie Smith kept the lead, 21-18, for Canton with an early bucket. Canton then followed with a long drought from the field.

In between the drought, Smith hit 3-of-4 from the free throw line with Oaks picking up another. The Canton dry spell finally ended with a three pointer by Oaks, but Canton now found themselves down 31-28.

Oaks picked up another bucket as did Culver and Jacobus. Then with just seconds remaining Allison Mortland gets the bucket and the foul. Sinking the free throw, she would tie the game at 37 at the end of the third.

In the fourth, Smith hits two baskets for Canton tying the game at 41. Marley Davis gives the lead back to Bloomington with a long three. After a couple of Bloomington free throws, Oaks drops two free throws of her own and then hits a basket to bring Canton to within one at 46-45 with 1:24 left in regulation.

Then with 24.9 seconds remaining Smith tied the game for Canton at 48 with a basket on a rebound and then hits the free throw. Both teams had their chances in the remaining seconds but could not finish sending the game to overtime tied at 48.

Canton would head into the four-minute overtime without two starters; Oaks, who fouled out late in regulation, and Ellie Downing who suffered a leg injury in that final quarter.

Nearly half-way through the OT Culver nailed a three to put Canton up 51-50. A minute later she gets the two-point basket to make it a 53-50 Canton lead. Bree Williamson made it a 5-point Lady Giant lead with a basket of her own.

With .52 seconds remaining Barger put Bloomington back in the game with a three.

Canton’s Culver goes two-of-four from the free throw line and with just 30 seconds remaining Canton held the 57-53 lead.

Marissa Hilt picks up a bucket in the paint for Bloomington to pull her team to within two at 57-55 with just .19 seconds remaining. Bloomington would then get the ball back with just seconds remaining allowing Barger to hit one at the buzzer sending the game to a second overtime tied at 57.

Canton could not get anything going in the final overtime, missing on several opportunities.

Down three, Culver tied the game at 60 with a three.

Jacobus gave Canton the 62-60 lead by hitting two free throws. Hilt, who would score seven points in the OT, picks up a free throw and three consecutive baskets in the paint to put her Bloomington team up 66-62 with just under a minute to play.

Ellyn Petty helped Canton with a long three making it a 66-65 game with .33 left.

Ellie Vetter hit one free throw for Bloomington and the 67-65 lead with just seconds remaining.

Jacobus got a chance to tie the game for Canton with a drive in the lane, but the shot wouldn’t fall as time expired giving Bloomington the 67-65 victory.

Canton coach Jessica Jones “I felt like we got this one taken away from us tonight. It’s very disappointing. So, we’re back to the drawing board again, but at least it’s a step in the right direction”.

Oaks led Canton in scoring with 16.

Following were Culver with 15, Jacobus and Smith each had 12, Mortland and Petty with three and Wells and Williamson adding two each.

Canton came away with the 37-29 victory over Bloomington in the sophomore contest.