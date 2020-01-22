The Canton Area Chamber of Commerce will host their 95th Annual Dinner & Awards Feb. 13.

CANTON-The Canton Area Chamber of Commerce will host their 95th Annual Dinner & Awards Feb. 13.

Its purpose is to celebrate the past year, thank the membership and honor the Annual Chamber Excellence award recipients.

The Canton Area Chamber of Commerce seeks to recognize people and businesses that have made a significant impact in the Canton area. The winners of each of the following awards will be named at the 95th Annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner & Awards ceremony:

•Educator of the Year

•Business of the Year

•Citizen of the Year

They will be celebrating 95 years of dedication to the business community at this annual event which will be held at The Venue Banquet Facility at 23 W. Pine in Canton.

The theme this year is “All Bets on Business.”

Come and be a part of this event where these key people along with chamber members, volunteers and Ambassador of the Year will be recognized!

Tickets are $30 per person.

Mail in your reservation by writing “Annual Dinner” on your check and send to 209 E. Chestnut, Suite 2, Canton, IL. 61520 or you can register online at www.cantonillinois.org.