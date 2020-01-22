During the Farmington City Council’s regular meeting Monday night, Mayor Kent Kowal shared that there were a high number of severely past due sewer and garbage bills from residents.

“It’s become a problem,” Kowal said. “Forty-seven people have not paid their sewer bill since American Water took over.”

American Water purchased the City’s water system in 2018.

It was also noted that over 100 residents were also late with payments.

Kowal has been speaking with American Water about shutting off those residents’ water services until the bill, and an additional fee of $125, is paid in full.

Three more notices will be sent to the residents in question before the services are discontinued.

It was also noted that those who will have difficulty paying the bill can contact City Administrator Rollen Wright to set up a payment plan.

Kowal said he put the matter on Monday’s agenda to make residents aware of the problem.

City Attorney William Connor added that if American Water fails to shut off the residents’ water, the City can sue those individuals.

In other business, Kowal reported that Farmington had received a $500,000 grant for sewer lining on the west side of town.

The project itself is paid for, though the City had to cover the costs of engineering and the Western Illinois Regional Council’s grant fee — $6,500 in total.

Kowal said in a statement, “We are very pleased and appreciative that the City of Farmington has received this much-needed Community Development Block Grant. It will be used to line a large portion of our sewer lines in the west side of town. While this project is not as glamorous as new curbs or sidewalks that have recently been installed and doesn't have the pizzazz of our new street lights, it is a vital project for the City and especially those residents affected where we have some of the oldest and deepest sewers that are desperately in need of attention. I would like to convey our sincere thanks to Western Illinois Regional Council for the grant and to Maurer-Stutz for their valuable assistance.”

The project is slated to begin in the spring and estimated to take three weeks to complete.

The Farmington City Council also:

•Heard an update from Kowal on Hanna City’s Rails to Trails program; the program’s coalition is pursuing a grant to purchase the 26 mile long corridor, which runs through Farmington

•Approved two ordinances: one banning parking on the east side of North Elmwood Road from the intersection of East Fort to the intersection of East Pearl and one designating East Pearl Street where it joins North Cone as a stop street and

•Heard a public comment requesting that aldermen reconsider the city’s ordinances pertaining to signs in yards