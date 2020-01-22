If you wanted a say in what’s ahead for your town or county than Feb. 5 is the night you get a chance to speak up. And you will be heard, too.

“Jasper Together: Pathways to Progress” is a community planning program that can involve residents from the entire county in a series of sessions, starting on Feb. 5. The idea is to produce ideas for improving the quality of life in the county through the MAPPING the Future of Your Community project organized by the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs and Western Illinois University.

County residents have a vital role in this effort. Their ideas will be discussed and put through a series of stages, starting with “Where are we now?” then to steps on what is needed, how to get there and then making it happen. The more people involved helps produce more ideas for progress.

The first meeting is scheduled from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 5 in the Knights of Columbus Hall, 707 S. Van Buren St. in Newton. A free meal will be provided at 5 p.m. before the session starts. Donations and sponsors are providing money for the meal.

After that first gathering, there will be four more MAPPING sessions: Feb. 12 in the Knights of Columbus Hall; Feb. 19 in the Grove Township Community Center, 5251 E. 1800 Ave., Montrose; March 4, Sainte Marie American Legion, 105 S. Main St., Ste. Marie; and March 11, meeting again in the Knights of Columbus Hall at Newton. These meetings will move down the scale of different stages for developing a plan for future projects.

Organizers ask anyone who believes they have a stake in the community to participate in these sessions. Communities in Illinois, including Dieterich, have benefitted from this community planning that is truly at the grassroots level. With this MAPPING, communities have produced programs and advances in business and industrial development, enhancement of local education, entertainment opportunities and more community services.

Persons interested in attending should RSVP or contact the Jasper County Chamber of Commerce by Jan. 27 either by calling (618)783-3399 or logging on to sdk.jccc@gmail.com

The RSVP information will help with planning for food and setup for the sessions.