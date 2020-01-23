Culver-Stockton College recently recognized 150 students on its President's List for academic achievement during the fall 2019 semester.

CANTON, MISSOURI-Culver-Stockton College recently recognized 150 students on its President's List for academic achievement during the fall 2019 semester.

Among those 150 were the following local students:

Carter Knake, Havana, was named to the list.

Knake is majoring in Media Communication.

Shannon Tournear, Vermont, was named to the list.

Tournear is majoring in Mathematics Education.

