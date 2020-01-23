BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

ELDORADO - CWC senior Sydney Lucas became the ninth player to enter the elite group of Lady Bulldogs to reach 1,000 career points. Lucas joins Crystal Peyton, Holly Shook-Messer, Jenn Forker, Carlin Smock, Jessica Grimaldo, Kelsi Kuykendall, Kayla Sutton and Abby Vaughan in the Club. Lucas’ feat help spark Wednesday’s comeback win over Gallatin County at the 2020 Lady Eagle Winter Classic.

The first half moved slowly as the anticipation built, with the Carmi crowd ready to explode every time Lucas got the ball. A late second-quarter free throw got the job done and Lucas was congratulated by her teammates as the accomplishment was announced to the crowd.

“Couldn’t ask for a more deserving moment for her,” said CWC Coach Clinton Wolff. “ She’s a great young lady who works extremely hard.”

With the record out of the way the Lady Bulldogs seemed more relaxed and started to execute in the second half. A nine-point halftime deficit was trimmed to four by the end of the third quarter and the Lady Bulldogs kept chipping away in the fourth. Kadee Milligan picked a good spot for her first basket, firing in a jumper with four minutes left to give CWC their first lead. Gallatin County’s Audrey Jackson tied the game late at 32-32 on a spinning layup. Gallatin County had possession at the end of regulation but missed a potential game-winner and sent the contest to overtime.

Gallatin County freshman Carly Foster hit a 3-pointer to start the overtime but the Lady Bulldogs took control after that. Once again it was Milligan who hit a jumper to put CWC up 37-36 with just under two minutes left. A steal and a pair of free throws from Mariah VanMatre increased the lead to 39-36. The Lady Bulldogs held that margin the rest of the way.

“Once we settled in during the second half we did a great job on defense. Jessica Smith and Elleigh Gray were especially noticeable for their work on two of their best players,” said Wolff.

Lucas was glad she wouldn’t have to think about the record any more.

“I’m relieved. It was really nice that so many family members and other fans were here for it. I’m especially happy that it came during a win for our team. That makes it so much better,” said Lucas.

1 2 3 4 OT F

GC 7 11 7 7 6 38

CWC 4 5 11 12 9 41

GC - Audrey Jackson 16, Carly Foster 14, Makenzie Russell 8.

CWC - Sydney Lucas 16, Mariah VanMatre 9, Elleigh Gray 8, Jessica Smith 4, Kadee Milligan 4.