CANTON-The Canton Lady Giants fell to Peoria Central Tuesday 40-32.

Leading scorer for Canton was Blair Jacobus with eight points followed by Tori Oaks with seven.

Both Katie Smith and Bailey Culver added six points each.

Allison Mortland had three points on the night and Jade Wells ended the game with two.

At the end of the first quarter Canton was trailing 14-7, but had come back within two by intermission, 18-16.

At the end of three they were only down by five, 28-23, but couldn’t close the gap in the final frame of play.