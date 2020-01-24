Carmi-White County
School District #5 is
launching a new mobile
app that helps students,
parents, and community
members know what is
happening on campus,
right from their phones.
Families are using smartphones
as a primary means
to communicate. That’s
why [School] has worked
with Apptegy to create an
app that is custom-built for
mobile. On the app, you can
stay up-to-date with access
to real- time sports scores,
the daily cafeteria menu,
news from administrators,
student stories, and even
emergency notifications.
You can download the app
for free from the Apple App
Store or Google Play.
It’s everything Bulldog
Pride, in your pocket.
Download the app
on Android: http://bit.
ly/34YffQb or iPhone:
https://apple.co/367Cs2B
Visit the district’s new
website: http://www.carmischools.
org