CAMBRIDGE - Donald J. Bengtson, 92, formerly of Cambridge, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Hillcrest Home, rural Geneseo. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 27th, at the Cambridge Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services. Rev. Randall Swanson will officiate. Burial will be in Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge, with military services. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial may be made to the Donald Bengston Memorial Fund.

Donald James Bengtson was born September 17, 1927, in Kewanee township, the son of John and Myrtle Petty Bengtson. He was educated in Cambridge schools and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1946 . His marriage to Hazel Mallery Whisker took place on November 18, 1950 in LaFayette, Illinois. She passed away June 24, 2015. Don served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He was a farmer and worked in the Cambridge area for Don Krueger and then for Ralph Blackert. Don began working as a janitor at the Cambridge High School in 1979 and worked until retiring in 1989. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially at Oak Run. His memberships included the Cambridge American Legion Post No. 417. He was of Methodist faith.

Those surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Robert John and Karen Whisker, Orion, grandchildren, Corrie Newman, Andover, Carrie (John) Staley, Cambridge, Chad (Linda) Blank, Ashland, WI, Jenifer (James) Morris, Coal Valley, and two step grandsons, Cord Williams, Orion, and Jason Schneblin, Alpha. Other survivors include 17 great grandchildren, several great great grandchildren, and a sister, Helen Brummet, Geneseo. His parents, his wife, a daughter, Connie Blank, twin grandsons, David Dwayne and Dwayne David Hickenbottom, a sister, Margaret Shelton, and a brother, John Bengtson, preceded him in death.

