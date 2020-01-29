The Galva and Bishop Hill Fire Departments were called to Eagle Enterprises on Industrial Avenue on the East side of Galva Friday morning at 5:12 a.m. to a fire inside the building.

Galva’s Fire Chief Denny Tarleton said Friday that the a recycling truck had burnt inside the building apparently during the night. Chief Tarleton said the owner Paul Jaquet hooked on to the truck and pulled it outside. The firemen cut a hole in the side and unloaded all of the recycling materials.

Chief Tarleton said that there was smoke damage to the the building, it melted some of the electrical wiring, and melted the conductor that feeds the power to the bailer and the recycling truck was a total loss.

Chief Tarleton said that Galva Fire Department had called Toulon Fire Department who also assisted. The Stark County Ambulance was also on the scene. The firemen were on the scene until 10 a.m.