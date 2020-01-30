By Matt Eisenhauer

Social Security District

Manger, Harrisburg,IL

Scammers go to great

lengths to trick you

out of your personal

information. We want

to help you protect your

information by helping

you recognize a Social

Security imposter.

There’s a widespread

telephone scam involving

callers claiming they’re

from Social Security. The

caller ID may even show

a government number.

These callers may tell

you there’s a problem

with your Social Security

number. They may also

threaten to arrest you

unless you pay a fine or fee

using gift cards, pre-paid

debt cards, a wire transfer,

or cash. That call is

not from us.

If you receive a suspicious

call from someone

alleging to be from Social

Security, please: Hang up

right away: Never give

your personal information,

money, or retail gift

cards: Report the scam

to oig.ssa.gov/to Social

Security’s law enforcement

team at the Office of

the Inspector General.

Social Security will

NOT: Threaten you:

Tell you that your Social

Security Number has

been suspended: Call you

to demand an immediate

payment: Ask you

for credit or debit card

numbers over the phone:

Require a specific means

of debt repayment, like a

prepaid debit card, a retail

gift card, or cash: Demand

that you pay a Social

Security debt without

the ability to appeal the

amount you owe: Promise

a Social Security benefit

approval, or increase, in

exchange for information

or money: Request

personal or financial

information through

email, text messages, or

social media.

Social Security WILL:

Sometimes call you to

confirm you filed for a

claim or to discuss other

ongoing business you have

with them: Mail you a

letter if there is a problem:

Mail you a letter if you

need to submit payments

that will have detailed

information about options

to make a payment and

the ability to appeal the

decision: Use emails,

text messages, and social

media to provide general

information (not personal

or financial information)

on its programs and services

if you have signed up

to receive these messages.

Please share this information

with your family and

friends