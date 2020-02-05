GENESEO - The Geneseo High School wrestling team set a little history on its roll toward the postseason.

In their first year as a Western Big 6 Conference member, the Maple Leafs won the first-ever conference Tournament on Saturday in a meet they hosted.

The WB6, in its 51st year, expanded to include Geneseo and Sterling this season. "It was a good day making good memories for the guys," said Leafs coach Jon Murray. The Maple Leafs, who are scheduled finish the regular season with a home meet against LaSalle-Peru on Wednesday, will compete in the Rock Island Class 2A regional on Saturday. "They're on the right track now and at this point in the year we're making sure our conditioning is on and our mindset is ready."

Led by individual champions Cade Hornback at 120 pounds, Luke Henkhaus at 126 and Eli Allen at 195, Geneseo scored 167.5 team points to finish ahead of Alleman's 137, Moline's 136.5, Sterling's 127.5, Rock Island's 121, Quincy's 102, United Township's 36 and Galesburg's 31.

Geneseo's Anthony Montez dropped a championship match at 113 pounds to Noah Tapia of Moline.

Other Maple Leafs also finishing second were Bruce Moore at 145 pounds, who fell to Sterling's Mauricio Garcia 12-3 in a championship match, Clay DeBaille, who fell to Alleman's Jack Patting at 152 in a 12-1 major decision and Rob Stohl, who fell 3-1 to Moline's Cobie Underwood at 285 pounds.

Leafs taking third places were Carson Raya at 106 pounds, Logan Tuggle at 138 and Will McKelvain at 170.

Seed meeting for the Rock Island regional is scheduled for Thursday. Along with Geneseo, the regional field includes United Township, LaSalle-Peru, Rock Island, Sterling and Freeport.

The sectional will be held the following weekend at Rochelle for individuals and teams.

"Our goal is to win regional and the sectional dual," said Murray. "We've got a lot a big senior class so I'd really like them to get a chance to go to state."