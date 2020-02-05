The Geneseo High School girls traveled to Oswego on Saturday, Feb 1 for the Upstate 8 Conference Meet. The high school team joined this conference this year. The varsity team placed 5th in the conference and the JV team placed 3rd. Geneseo was competing without several gymnasts. Senior Emma Heller was only able to compete in one event and freshman Addison Pischke was unable to compete.

The varsity gymnasts had very even performances with only .825 points separating the five gymnasts’ scores. They combined for a team score of 119.450 points. Junior Evie Wilson led the team with an all-around score of 29.875 to place 10th. The rest of the team followed capturing the 11th-14th all-around places. Alexa Jolly (AA 29.750), Taylor Vandevoorde (AA 29.450), Reagan Lommell (29.250) and Grace Girten (AA 29.050) added to the team points. The highest individual event finish was Taylor Vandevoorde with 15th place finishes on vault and beam.

The junior varsity team placed 3rd scoring 106.125 points. Jaelynn McCann was the top finisher placing 3rd in the all-around with a score of 29.325. McCann had top 10 finishes on beam (6th), bars (7th), and vault (8th). Amelia Henkhaus placed 6th in the all-around with a score of 28.9. Henkhaus was 4th on beam and 9th on bars. Adding to the team points were Ava Williams (AA 22.7), Mallory Setser (AA 22.425), Emma Heller, and Taylor Smith.

Coach Chris Ward was pleased with the performances of her gymnasts, with several placing in the top 10 for all-around. She stated, “it was unfortunate that Emma (Heller) was injured and not able to do all-around. Taylor Smith did a nice job of stepping in and doing three of her events.” Ward commented on how valuable the senior leadership is, “We (all of the coaches) are very proud of the whole team and what they have accomplished this year.”

submitted by Melissa Pischke