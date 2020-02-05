Geneseo hosted the Western Big 6 Bowling Tournmament this past weekend at Lee's Lanes in Geneseo. Teams from UTHS, Geneseo, Sterling, Moline, Galesburg and Rock Island competed.
At the end of competition, top All Conference bowlers were:
Regina Harmening UT 1253
Kelsey Freeman RI 1233
Heather Motley RI 1165
Geneseo Bowlers Jena Hart and Madison Holevoet placed 8 and 9 in to Top Ten with scores of 1068 andd 1065, respectively.
Team Series after 6 games
Rock Island 5602
UTHS 5249
Geneseo 5028
Moline 4836
Sterling 4828
Galesburg 4607