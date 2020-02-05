Wednesday

Geneseo hosted the Western Big 6 Bowling Tournmament this past weekend at Lee's Lanes in Geneseo. Teams from UTHS, Geneseo, Sterling, Moline, Galesburg and Rock Island competed. 

At the end of competition, top All Conference bowlers were:

Regina Harmening UT      1253

Kelsey Freeman RI           1233

Heather Motley RI            1165

Geneseo Bowlers Jena Hart and Madison Holevoet placed 8 and 9 in to Top Ten with scores of 1068 andd 1065, respectively.

Team Series after 6 games

Rock Island                       5602

UTHS                                5249

Geneseo                            5028

Moline                               4836

Sterling                             4828

Galesburg                          4607

 

 

 