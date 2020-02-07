BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

CARMI — CWC seniors Sydney Lucas and Mariah VanMatre each scored 14 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs to a 62-39 win over Johnston City on Thursday.

CWC came out strong with Elleigh Gray opening the scoring with a basket underneath. Kadee Milligan, back in the lineup after missing three games with an injury, sank a 3-pointer. Lucas, VanMatre and Jessica Smith then got on the board, giving the Lady Bulldogs an 11-0 lead with all five starters in the book while holding Johnston City scoreless for the first four minutes.

Johnston City found a rhythm in the second quarter, scoring 13 points, but the Lady Bulldogs put the game away in the third quarter with Greyson Huff coming off the bench with six straight points to put CWC up 47-23.

The Lady Bulldogs will head to the post-season on a strong run, winning four of their last five games.

CWC Coach Clinton Wolff talked about his two seniors after their final home game.

“Mariah and Sydney have always set an example for our younger players. They are fantastic young girls who come to work every day and set the tone in practice. We are so blessed to have these two in our program.”

1 2 3 4 F

JC 4 13 8 14 39

CWC 17 14 16 15 62

JC - Jaydin Parks 15, Emma Moake 11, Audri Linton 5, Kyleigh Hermetz 4, Anna Clark 2, Courtney Larimer 2.

CWC - Mariah VanMatre 14, Sydney Lucas 14, Kadee Milligan 10, Greyson Huff 9, Elleigh Gray 7, Jessica Smith 6, Meagan Healy 2.

JV game: CWC 32, JC 25

CWC - Jasmine Smith 12, Lily Pollard 6, Meagan Healy 5, Greyson Huff 4, KC Milligan 3, Luci Stubblefield 2.

Final BDC East Standings:

Eldorado 9-1, Hamilton Co. 7-3, Fairfield 7-3, CWC 5-5, Edwards Co. 2-8, Johnston City 0-10.