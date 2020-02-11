University of Illinois Extension has announced the Fulton County 4-H Shooting Sports Program will begin its spring session in April.

University of Illinois Extension has announced the Fulton County 4-H Shooting Sports Program will begin its spring session in April. Registration materials are available online, https://extension.illinois.edu/sites/default/files/fulton_county_4-h_shooting_sports_spring_2020_registration_packet.pdf,

or by calling the Fulton County Extension Office, 547-3711.

The major emphasis of 4-H Shooting Sports is safety while handling firearms. Respect, character building, and accuracy of shooting are also components.

Air Rifle is open to youth age 8-18 as of Sept. 1, 2019. Shotgun, Smallbore (.22) Rifle, and .22 Caliber Pistol are open to youth age 10-18 as of Sept. 1, 2019.

There is a program fee (once per 4-H year) of $20 due from each participant, and also a supply fee ($10 for Air Rifle, $10 for .22 Caliber Pistol, $30 for Shotgun, $30 for Smallbore .22).

If you need assistance with the fee, contact the Extension Office, 547-3711.

Class sizes are limited. Payment and all forms must be turned in to be added to the list.

All members are required to complete a Shooting Sports enrollment form, risk form, and health form.

The forms require parent signatures.

For Shotgun, shoots are held at Jacob’s Field, near St. David. Shoots for Shotgun will be on six Sunday afternoons – April 19 and 26; May 3, 17 and 31; and June 7.

All begin at 4 p.m.

Certified instructors are Lee Roy Knuppel and Lonnie Van Pelt.

For Smallbore (.22) Rifle and .22 Caliber Pistol, shoots will be held at the Lee Roy Knuppel farm, east of Canton.

These will be on the same dates as above-April 19 and 26; May 3, 17 and 31; and June 7.

Pistol will be held at 1 p.m., and Smallbore Rifle will be held at 2 p.m.

Certified instructor is Lee Roy Knuppel.

Air Rifle sessions will be on the same dates as above, 1 p.m., at 613 West Avenue H in Lewistown.

Certified instructors are Terry Cremer and Craig Hand.

If weather causes cancellations for any discipline, additional dates will be set.

Eye and ear protection will be provided. The enrollment deadline is April 14, or earlier if certain disciplines becomes full.

Spots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

There is a Mandatory Safety Meeting April 15, 6:30 p.m., at the University of Illinois Extension Fulton County Office.

Those who attended a previous 4-H Shooting Sports safety meeting for the same discipline are not required to come. However, if they are enrolling in a new discipline this time, they must attend the safety meeting.

Fulton County has four certified instructors and one certified coordinator. These five individuals have attended state trainings to become certified.

Nick Schisler is the coordinator, and the instructors are Terry Cremer (Air Rifle), Craig Hand (Air Rifle), LeeRoy Knuppel (Shotgun, Pistol, and Smallbore .22), and Lonnie VanPelt (Shotgun). There are also screened and trained assistants, who provide support to the instructors.

Volunteers are welcome to apply to become certified instructors or trained assistants. Call the Extension Office, 547-3711 for more information.

All interested youth are urged to download the materials and get them submitted, or call the Extension Office at 547-3711 to have a paper copy mailed to you.

Partial support from the National Rifle Association provided equipment which helps introduce shooting sports safety to Fulton County 4-H youth.

If you are a person who needs a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, contact Janis Blout at University of Illinois Extension, Fulton County Office, 309-547-3711.