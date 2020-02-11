The Fulton County Machine Embroidery Club will meet Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 11:30 a.m.

CANTON-The Fulton County Machine Embroidery Club will meet Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 11:30 a.m.

Bring your lunch or eat before you come.

The program will be “Embroidering Patches”.

Guests are welcome to attend.

Bring show and tell.

The group is open to all machine embroiderers—beginners, intermediate and advance---with any brand of embroidery machine. The club is a sharing of ideas and information.

The club meets the second Wednesday of each month.

For information call Sue, 647-0111, scbarn@gmail.com