Mrs. World’s Fifth

Grade Class Winners in the

Read-a-thon..

These four young students

raised funds for Relay

for Life. They are Sophia

McCully, Alexus Gates, Mrs.

Worlds, Kaydon Grimm, and

Bristol Mendonca . Alexus

read the most books and

spent the most minutes reading.

Kaydon read the most

pages and raised the most

money. Thanks to these four

for a great effort for Relay.