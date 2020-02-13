The Lady Giants were on the road Tuesday as they faced off with Dunlap.

DUNLAP-The Lady Giants were on the road Tuesday as they faced off with Dunlap.

Unfortunately, the hosts were not quite so hospitable downing the Lady Giants 55-45.

Tori Oaks led the way for Canton with 13 points followed by Blair Jacobus with 11 points.

Bailey Culver added eight points while Katie Smith contributed six.

Others scoring for Canton were: Ashley Groves, five and Jade Wells, two.

Dunlap jumped out to an early 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter, 15-5.

At the half, Canton was still struggling offensively trailing 29-15.

In the third quarter, the Lady Giants managed to make up some ground trailing just by nine, 40-31 going into the fourth quarter, but they couldn’t manage to make up the deficit.