CANTON — Norma Jean Sale, 92, of Canton, passed away Feb. 10, 2020 at the Loft in Canton. She was born Feb. 27, 1927 in Macomb to Della Logan and Mary Pearl (Elliott) Wright. She married Edward L. Sale on Sept. 1, 1951 in Canton. He preceded her in death on Aug. 18, 2018.

Also preceding her in death were her parents, two brothers, two sisters, and one great-granddaughter.

She is survived by her son, David (Lorena) Sale, and her daughter, Julia (Tom) Perkins of Canton. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her children and precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jean was a member of the Canton Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial service being held Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Canton, with Brother Robin Raymer officiating. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Private burial will be at a later time.

Her family wishes to thank the local congregation and the Loft staff for their support and loving care provided. Donations may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.