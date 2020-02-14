The City Council Monday approved a special use permit allowing the Wethersfield School District to construct a parking lot, ag farm and greenhouse on a lot a block east of the school campus.

The property at 218 E. Garfield St. has been donated to the school district.

People attending home football games have parked on the grass on the property. Wethersfield Supt. Shane Kazubowski told the council that plans are to put in a paved parking lot.

The plans presented to the council also called for construction of a 30- by 30-foot greenhouse and a small area where students in the Wethersfield High School’s ag classes will be able to grow crops.

Kate Rashid, the school’s ag teacher, said the crops will be a fundraiser for the school’s FFA chapter. Funds raised would help offset the costs of attending state and national FFA conventions, she said. Some food crops will also be donated to the Kewanee Food Pantry, she added.

The crops will be picked mostly by hand, Rashid said, although a small corn picker might be brought in for some of the harvesting. The crops will be grown organically, and no pesticide or herbicide sprays will be used, she added.

Council members raised concerns about parking along Garfield Street near the property during football games, and Kazubowski noted that when new parking lots were created near the Kewanee High School stadium, on-street parking restrictions were implemented. He said school officials would have no objection to having such restrictions near their new parking area.

Kazubowski said it may be four or five years before any of the improvements to the property are made, and pledged to work closely with city officials to make sure all local requirements are met.

“It’s going to be done right when we do it,” he said. “And we’re going to work with the city to make sure we’re following their codes.”

Kazubowski also said school officials will work with nearby property owners to address any concerns they may have.

“We want to be good neighbors,” he said.

Also Monday, the council approved a proclamation honoring the League of Women Voters of Illinois, honoring the organization on its 100th anniversary.

The proclamation notes that the League’s Illinois organization was founded on Feb. 14, 1920, in Chicago. The Kewanee chapter of the League was founded on Sept. 26, 1946, according to the proclamation.