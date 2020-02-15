BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

MCLEANSBORO — All the CWC Bulldogs and their fans wanted when Friday’s game started was a little payback for an early season loss to the Hamilton County Foxes. What they got instead was a two-and-a-half hour, 66 free throw, double overtime classic 73-68 win.

The atmosphere was electric, with a large loud crowd sending out the Hamilton County seniors in their final home game, and an enthusiastic group of Carmi supporters who had taken the short drive to cheer on the late-season surging Bulldogs.

Five seniors got the start for the Foxes and they came out pressing and hustling their way to a 6-0 lead and a quick timeout by the Bulldogs. CWC responded with seven straight points, going inside to Peyton Edwards, followed by a 3-pointer from Ty Barbre and a steal and a layup by KaCee Fulkerson. The Bulldogs built their lead to 14-11 by the end of the quarter.

CWC was unable to build on its lead in the second quarter, shooting well but suffering some turnover problems against the press with their point guard (Barbre) on the bench with two fouls.

The third quarter played tightly, but a spurt by the Bulldogs near the end put them up 40-34 headed to the fourth.

CWC increased the lead to 45-38, but suffered a blow when Edwards went to the bench with his own foul troubles. With the big man out the Foxes kept crashing the boards for second-chance opportunities and got themselves back in the game. They came all the way back to tie it at 51-51 on a pair of free throws with 1:25 left in regulation. Missed chances by both teams sent the game to overtime still knotted at 51-51.

The Bulldogs were strong at the start the of overtime with a basket from Edwards, a three-point play by Ethan Mahon, and two free throw from Barbre putting them up 58-55. The problem was that they were unable to play any aggressive defense. All five starters had accumulated four fouls by that point and the Foxes were able to drive easily to the basket and send the game to a second overtime with Garrett Webb’s layup at the buzzer tying the game at 61-61.

The Bulldogs fell behind in the second overtime but came back to tie it at 66-66 on a Devin Rankin rebound with 1:30 left. The Bulldogs were down 68-66 with under 30 seconds left when Mahon made a strong move to the basket, scored and was fouled. His free throw put the Bulldogs up 69-68 and CWC was able to put away the win when their small guards (Barbre and Ty Stubblefield) came up with rebounds and sank the high-pressure free throws.

“Credit to the kids for that one,” said CWC Coach Kevin Wolff. “What a game, what a night, what an atmosphere. It was just a fantastic high school basketball game. I could not be more proud of the guys. So much adversity and the foul trouble. We fought through it, and we alway say just find a way to win and that’s what we did tonight.”

1 2 3 4 1OT 2OT F

CWC 14 13 13 11 10 12 73

HC 11 12 11 17 10 7 68

CWC - Ethan Mahon 24, Peyton Edwards 24, Devin Rankin 12, Ty Barbre 8, KaCee Fulkerson 3, Ty Stubblefield 2.

Garrett Webb 24, Brandon Peters 16, Gus Walden 9, Robbie Morgan 7, Zach Weaver 4, Brady Thrane 4, Kaden Richards 2, Grady Lueke 2.

JV game: Hamilton Co. 60, CWC 32

CWC - Bryce Conner 10, Brody Atteberry 6, Drax Aud 5, Tyler Goemaat 4, Ty Stubblefield 3, Cal York 2, Branten Stockton 2.

Freshmen game: Hamilton Co. 37, CWC 35

CWC - Drax Aud 12, Tyler Goemaat 9, Bryce Conner 7, Zack Roark 3, Branten Stockton 2, Nate Brown 2.