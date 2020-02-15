The Ingersoll Lady Giants volleyball teams played Pekin Broadmoor Thursday night.

The 8th grade team was defeated 23-25, 11-25. Their record is now 4-9.

Kills: Parry - 2, Long & Farmer - 1 each

Aces: Hamm - 2, Strode - 1

Blocks: Parry - 5, Meves - 2

Assists: Long - 2

Digs: Abbott - 1

Also Thursday, the 7th graders won 17-25, 25-17, 25-19. Their record is now 1-12.

Kills: Hardesty & Mitchell & Markello - 1 each

Aces: Markello - 6, Wubben - 5, Mitchell & Calvin - 3 each, Cox - 2

Blocks: Mitchell - 2, Smith & Martin - 1 each

Assists: Smith - 1