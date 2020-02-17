MACOMB — A candidate forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of McDonough County will be held Wednesday, February 26, 7 p.m., for the two men running for Illinois State Representative from the 94th District: Emiliano Vera from Bushnell and Scott Stoll from Rushville.

The winner of the primary election March 17 will oppose Norine Hammond, Republican incumbent, in the fall. No other races are contested for the primary.

The forum will be held in WIU’s Broadcasting studio #301, Sallee Hall, across from the Student Union on the WIU campus.

The forum will be live-streamed on channel 3 and on the News3 Youtube channel. Rebroadcasts can be seen daily on Channel 15 from February 28 through Election Day. The times vary daily. Check the schedule on the city’s website http://cityofmacomb.com/more-information/channel-15-schedule.

Moderators will be Rich Egger, Tri-States Public Radio news director, and Devon Brooks, WIU News3 director. The program will be directed by WIU broadcasting Instructor and News Director Emily Manley and staffed by WIU broadcasting students.

The public is invited to submit questions for the candidates. Send them to Sally Egler, Voter Service Chair for the League, at davidsally75@gmail.com.

— Submitted by the League of Women Voters